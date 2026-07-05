Sahil Patel

Sahil Patel

bowler

Full name:Sahil Patel
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Limpopo

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches296
Innings296
Overs34.046.019.0
Balls---
Maidens500
Runs133260152
Wickets176
Avg13337.1425.33
SR20439.4219
Eco3.915.658
BB122
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches296
Innings372
Not outs042
Runs344818
Balls Faced567426
Avg11.33160
SR60.7164.8669.23
Fours450
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest161612
Hundreds000

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