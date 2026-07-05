Sahil Patel
bowler
|Full name:
|Sahil Patel
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|9
|6
|Innings
|2
|9
|6
|Overs
|34.0
|46.0
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|0
|Runs
|133
|260
|152
|Wickets
|1
|7
|6
|Avg
|133
|37.14
|25.33
|SR
|204
|39.42
|19
|Eco
|3.91
|5.65
|8
|BB
|1
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|9
|6
|Innings
|3
|7
|2
|Not outs
|0
|4
|2
|Runs
|34
|48
|18
|Balls Faced
|56
|74
|26
|Avg
|11.33
|16
|0
|SR
|60.71
|64.86
|69.23
|Fours
|4
|5
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|16
|16
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0