Sajid Iqbal Mahmood
bowler
|Full name:
|Sajid Iqbal Mahmood
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|26
|4
|121
|153
|68
|Innings
|14
|25
|4
|208
|148
|68
|Overs
|188.2
|199.3
|14.0
|2867.2
|1113.5
|238.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|25
|7
|0
|458
|58
|1
|Runs
|762
|1169
|155
|10802
|5985
|1886
|Wickets
|20
|30
|3
|329
|210
|76
|Avg
|38.1
|38.96
|51.66
|32.83
|28.5
|24.81
|SR
|56.5
|39.9
|28
|52.29
|31.82
|18.84
|Eco
|4.04
|5.85
|11.07
|3.76
|5.37
|7.9
|BB
|6
|4
|1
|10
|5
|4
|4w
|2
|1
|0
|16
|7
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|26
|4
|121
|153
|68
|Innings
|11
|15
|2
|158
|82
|30
|Not outs
|1
|4
|2
|20
|23
|8
|Runs
|81
|85
|1
|2178
|541
|182
|Balls Faced
|161
|101
|4
|3131
|0
|126
|Avg
|8.1
|7.72
|0
|15.78
|9.16
|8.27
|SR
|50.31
|84.15
|25
|69.56
|0
|144.44
|Fours
|10
|8
|0
|287
|0
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|33
|0
|12
|Highest
|34
|22
|1
|94
|29
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0