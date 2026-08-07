Sajid Iqbal Mahmood

Sajid Iqbal Mahmood

bowler

Full name:Sajid Iqbal Mahmood
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2025 Teams

England

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches826412115368
Innings1425420814868
Overs188.2199.314.02867.21113.5238.4
Balls------
Maidens2570458581
Runs76211691551080259851886
Wickets2030332921076
Avg38.138.9651.6632.8328.524.81
SR56.539.92852.2931.8218.84
Eco4.045.8511.073.765.377.9
BB6411054
4w2101672
5w000910
10w000200

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches826412115368
Innings111521588230
Not outs14220238
Runs818512178541182
Balls Faced161101431310126
Avg8.17.72015.789.168.27
SR50.3184.152569.560144.44
Fours1080287012
Fifties0001000
Sixies01033012
Highest34221942934
Hundreds000000

Another Players

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Jennings, Keaton

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Finn, Steven

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Morgan, Eoin

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Crawley, Zak

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