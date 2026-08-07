Salman Afridi

Salman Afridi

wicket keeper

Full name:Salman Afridi
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Lahore Qalandars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches9172
Innings010
Overs00.10
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs040
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco0240
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches9172
Innings18172
Not outs200
Runs4593545
Balls Faced112651514
Avg28.6820.822.5
SR40.7668.7335.71
Fours55430
Fifties030
Sixies140
Highest126935
Hundreds100

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