Salman Afridi
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Salman Afridi
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|17
|2
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|Overs
|0
|0.1
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|4
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|24
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|17
|2
|Innings
|18
|17
|2
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|459
|354
|5
|Balls Faced
|1126
|515
|14
|Avg
|28.68
|20.82
|2.5
|SR
|40.76
|68.73
|35.71
|Fours
|55
|43
|0
|Fifties
|0
|3
|0
|Sixies
|1
|4
|0
|Highest
|126
|93
|5
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0