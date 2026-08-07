Samar Safdar Quadri
bowler
|Full name:
|Samar Safdar Quadri
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|45
|18
|17
|Innings
|73
|18
|17
|Overs
|1347.0
|146.0
|56.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|217
|12
|0
|Runs
|4459
|617
|370
|Wickets
|157
|19
|14
|Avg
|28.4
|32.47
|26.42
|SR
|51.47
|46.1
|24.21
|Eco
|3.31
|4.22
|6.54
|BB
|10
|5
|3
|4w
|7
|0
|0
|5w
|9
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|45
|18
|17
|Innings
|57
|8
|8
|Not outs
|21
|3
|5
|Runs
|340
|33
|16
|Balls Faced
|584
|49
|24
|Avg
|9.44
|6.6
|5.33
|SR
|58.21
|67.34
|66.66
|Fours
|43
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|0
|Highest
|36
|12
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0