Samar Safdar Quadri

Samar Safdar Quadri

bowler

Full name:Samar Safdar Quadri
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

India Captains

India Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches451817
Innings731817
Overs1347.0146.056.3
Balls---
Maidens217120
Runs4459617370
Wickets1571914
Avg28.432.4726.42
SR51.4746.124.21
Eco3.314.226.54
BB1053
4w700
5w910
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches451817
Innings5788
Not outs2135
Runs3403316
Balls Faced5844924
Avg9.446.65.33
SR58.2167.3466.66
Fours4330
Fifties000
Sixies410
Highest36126
Hundreds000

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