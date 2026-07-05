Sanchit Sharma
bowler
|Full name:
|Sanchit Sharma
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|2
|9
|2
|Innings
|8
|2
|9
|2
|Overs
|48.0
|5.0
|53.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|4
|0
|Runs
|274
|36
|294
|36
|Wickets
|10
|0
|10
|0
|Avg
|27.4
|0
|29.4
|0
|SR
|28.8
|0
|31.8
|0
|Eco
|5.7
|7.2
|5.54
|7.2
|BB
|3
|0
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|2
|9
|2
|Innings
|6
|0
|7
|0
|Not outs
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|87
|0
|89
|0
|Balls Faced
|96
|0
|103
|0
|Avg
|29
|0
|22.25
|0
|SR
|90.62
|0
|86.4
|0
|Fours
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Highest
|44
|0
|44
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0