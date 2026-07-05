Sanchit Sharma

Sanchit Sharma

bowler

Full name:Sanchit Sharma
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2025 Teams

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches8292
Innings8292
Overs48.05.053.05.0
Balls----
Maidens3040
Runs2743629436
Wickets100100
Avg27.4029.40
SR28.8031.80
Eco5.77.25.547.2
BB3030
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches8292
Innings6070
Not outs3030
Runs870890
Balls Faced9601030
Avg29022.250
SR90.62086.40
Fours4040
Fifties0000
Sixies4040
Highest440440
Hundreds0000

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