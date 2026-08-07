Sanjay Sukhen Majumder
bowler
|Full name:
|Sanjay Sukhen Majumder
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|25
|26
|Innings
|16
|23
|25
|Overs
|211.3
|160.3
|75.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|44
|5
|0
|Runs
|736
|839
|488
|Wickets
|23
|19
|24
|Avg
|32
|44.15
|20.33
|SR
|55.17
|50.68
|18.91
|Eco
|3.47
|5.22
|6.44
|BB
|5
|3
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|25
|26
|Innings
|19
|23
|21
|Not outs
|8
|6
|5
|Runs
|91
|271
|159
|Balls Faced
|198
|367
|171
|Avg
|8.27
|15.94
|9.93
|SR
|45.95
|73.84
|92.98
|Fours
|12
|23
|7
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|8
|7
|Highest
|20
|52
|39
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0