Sanjay Sukhen Majumder

Sanjay Sukhen Majumder

bowler

Full name:Sanjay Sukhen Majumder
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches102526
Innings162325
Overs211.3160.375.4
Balls---
Maidens4450
Runs736839488
Wickets231924
Avg3244.1520.33
SR55.1750.6818.91
Eco3.475.226.44
BB533
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches102526
Innings192321
Not outs865
Runs91271159
Balls Faced198367171
Avg8.2715.949.93
SR45.9573.8492.98
Fours12237
Fifties010
Sixies187
Highest205239
Hundreds000

Another Players

Sarkar, Abhijit

Sarkar, Abhijit

Paul, Chiranjit

Paul, Chiranjit

Ali, Amit

Ali, Amit

Paul, Sankar

Paul, Sankar

Das, Bikramkumar

Das, Bikramkumar

Murasingh, Manisankar

Murasingh, Manisankar

Sultan, Pravez

Sultan, Pravez

Sinha, Dahani

Sinha, Dahani

Sinha, Arkaprabha

Sinha, Arkaprabha

Dey, Rajat

Dey, Rajat