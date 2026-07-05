Sarmad Anwar
bowler
|Full name:
|Sarmad Anwar
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|54
|9
|14
|Innings
|101
|9
|14
|Overs
|1338.0
|66.2
|48.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|220
|0
|0
|Runs
|4898
|373
|425
|Wickets
|170
|13
|16
|Avg
|28.81
|28.69
|26.56
|SR
|47.22
|30.61
|18
|Eco
|3.66
|5.62
|8.85
|BB
|8
|4
|3
|4w
|12
|1
|0
|5w
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|54
|9
|14
|Innings
|67
|2
|5
|Not outs
|35
|1
|4
|Runs
|151
|10
|2
|Balls Faced
|517
|13
|6
|Avg
|4.71
|10
|2
|SR
|29.2
|76.92
|33.33
|Fours
|14
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|0
|Highest
|19
|7
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0