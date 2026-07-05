Sarmad Anwar

Sarmad Anwar

bowler

Full name:Sarmad Anwar
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Vancouver Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches54914
Innings101914
Overs1338.066.248.0
Balls---
Maidens22000
Runs4898373425
Wickets1701316
Avg28.8128.6926.56
SR47.2230.6118
Eco3.665.628.85
BB843
4w1210
5w500
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches54914
Innings6725
Not outs3514
Runs151102
Balls Faced517136
Avg4.71102
SR29.276.9233.33
Fours1410
Fifties000
Sixies400
Highest1971
Hundreds000

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