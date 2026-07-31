Match details Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights T20i Global T20 Canada 31.07.2026

T20i

BRA
BRA
VAN
VAN

Match Info

Match:Global T20 Canada 2026
Date:Saturday, July 25, 2026 - Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 31, 2026 08:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Brampton Wolves Squad

Players
BenchBahia Harmandeep, Brathwaite Carlos, Brown Josh, Dutt Aryan, Herft Kobe, Jarvis Jack, Jawadullah Muhammad, Johnson Aaron, Mansingh Abhijai, Munsey George, Singh Ravinder Pal, Singh Robin, Singh Semarjeet, Tathgur Kanwarpal, Tye Andrew, Warner David, Webster Beau

Vancouver Knights Squad

Players
BenchAiree Dipendra, Ali Asif, Amir Mohammad, Anwar Sarmad, Azam Babar, Girdhar Mandeep, Lamichhane Sandeep, Pretorius Dwaine, Rippon Michael, Rizwan Mohammad, Samra Yuvraj, Sharma Shubham, Thaker Harsh, Trumpelmann Ruben, van Meekeren Paul

Venue Guide

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