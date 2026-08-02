Match details Vancouver Knights vs Surrey Jaguars T20i Global T20 Canada 02.08.2026

T20i

VAN
VAN
SUR
SUR

Match Info

Match:Global T20 Canada 2026
Date:Saturday, July 25, 2026 - Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 02, 2026 08:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Vancouver Knights Squad

Players
BenchAiree Dipendra, Ali Asif, Amir Mohammad, Anwar Sarmad, Azam Babar, Girdhar Mandeep, Lamichhane Sandeep, Pretorius Dwaine, Rippon Michael, Rizwan Mohammad, Samra Yuvraj, Sharma Shubham, Thaker Harsh, Trumpelmann Ruben, van Meekeren Paul

Surrey Jaguars Squad

Players
BenchBhagwan Udhaya, Cheema Rizwan, Dhaliwal Navneet, Gill Mansab, Hinds Terrance, Joshi Padam, Lister Benjamin, Mayers Kyle, McMullen Brandon, Movva Shreyas, Nabi Mohammad, Narine Sunil, Siddiqui Junaid, Singh Harmeet, Singh Virandeep, Stoinis Marcus, Tariq Hamza, van Beek Logan

Venue Guide

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