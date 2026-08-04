Match details Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights T20i Global T20 Canada 04.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Global T20 Canada 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, July 25, 2026 - Tuesday, August 11, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, August 04, 2026 08:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Montreal Tigers Squad
Vancouver Knights Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Airee Dipendra, Ali Asif, Amir Mohammad, Anwar Sarmad, Azam Babar, Girdhar Mandeep, Lamichhane Sandeep, Pretorius Dwaine, Rippon Michael, Rizwan Mohammad, Samra Yuvraj, Sharma Shubham, Thaker Harsh, Trumpelmann Ruben, van Meekeren Paul
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet