Match details Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights T20i Global T20 Canada 04.08.2026

T20i

MON
MON
VAN
VAN

Match Info

Match:Global T20 Canada 2026
Date:Saturday, July 25, 2026 - Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 08:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Montreal Tigers Squad

Players
BenchBajwa Dilpreet Singh, Bosch Corbin, Dhull Parveen, Erasmus Gerhard, Hundal Yuvraj Singh, Khan Zahoor, Latham Tom, Lynn Chris, Manenti Benjamin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Omarzai Azmatullah, Raina Prabhasees, Randhawa Charanjit, Ravi Anoop, Rutherford Sherfane, Saifuddin Mohammad, Sana Kaleem, Varadharajan Aaditya

Vancouver Knights Squad

Players
BenchAiree Dipendra, Ali Asif, Amir Mohammad, Anwar Sarmad, Azam Babar, Girdhar Mandeep, Lamichhane Sandeep, Pretorius Dwaine, Rippon Michael, Rizwan Mohammad, Samra Yuvraj, Sharma Shubham, Thaker Harsh, Trumpelmann Ruben, van Meekeren Paul

Venue Guide

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