Match details Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers T20i Global T20 Canada 28.07.2026

T20i

VAN
VAN
MON
MON

Match Info

Match:Global T20 Canada 2026
Date:Saturday, July 25, 2026 - Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, July 28, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
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Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Vancouver Knights Squad

Players
BenchAiree Dipendra, Ali Asif, Amir Mohammad, Anwar Sarmad, Azam Babar, Girdhar Mandeep, Lamichhane Sandeep, Pretorius Dwaine, Rippon Michael, Rizwan Mohammad, Samra Yuvraj, Sharma Shubham, Thaker Harsh, Trumpelmann Ruben, van Meekeren Paul

Montreal Tigers Squad

Players
BenchBajwa Dilpreet Singh, Bosch Corbin, Dhull Parveen, Erasmus Gerhard, Hundal Yuvraj Singh, Khan Zahoor, Latham Tom, Lynn Chris, Manenti Benjamin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Omarzai Azmatullah, Raina Prabhasees, Randhawa Charanjit, Ravi Anoop, Rutherford Sherfane, Saifuddin Mohammad, Sana Kaleem, Varadharajan Aaditya

Venue Guide

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