Satarut Rungreang

Satarut Rungreang

wicket keeper

Full name:Satarut Rungreang
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2024 Teams

Thailand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Not outs00
Runs6060
Balls Faced6262
Avg1010
SR96.7796.77
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies44
Highest4646
Hundreds00

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