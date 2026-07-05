Satarut Rungreang
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Satarut Rungreang
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|60
|60
|Balls Faced
|62
|62
|Avg
|10
|10
|SR
|96.77
|96.77
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|46
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0