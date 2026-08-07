Satheesh Shubha

International career

Shubha Satheesh, born on July 13, 1999, is an Indian cricketer who plays for Railways and Royal Challengers Bangalore. She bats left-handed and bowls right-arm medium. Shubha started her career in 2012, debuting for Karnataka against Andhra. She became the fourth-highest run-scorer in the 2020–21 Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, with 346 runs. In December 2023, she made her debut for India in a Test match against England.

Shubha’s cricket journey began in 2011 when she played with local boys. Her father helped her join a cricket club in Bengaluru. She also played for South Zone in the 2017–18 Senior Women’s Cricket Inter Zonal Tournament. Shubha enjoyed playing with Royal Challengers Bangalore and interacting with fans. Her goal is to continue playing well for India in all formats.

Her parents were very happy when she got selected for the Indian team. They have always supported her and encouraged her to do well for the country.

2023: December 14-16: Shubha played her first Test match for India against England at DY Patil. She scored 69 runs in the first innings. Her half-century was one of the fastest in women’s Test cricket history. During the match, Shubha injured her left ring finger, which caused her to miss the second and third days of play.

2024: June 28 - July 1: Shubha played her second Test match for India against South Africa in Chennai. She scored 13 runs in the second innings.



Shubha’s debut in 2023 was a special moment in her career. Despite the injury, her performance in the match showed her confidence and skill as a batter.

Leagues Participation

Shubha Satheesh has been part of various cricket leagues in her career. She was included in the Women's Premier League squad but did not play in any of the matches.

Women's Premier League

Shubha Satheesh joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the second season of the Women’s Premier League in December 2023. She was part of the team but did not play in any of the matches. RCB won the Women's Premier League, and Shubha was part of the winning squad.

Year Team Notes 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore Part of the squad but did not play on the field

Domestic career

Shubha Satheesh began her cricket career with Karnataka in 2012. She scored her first Twenty20 half-century in January 2017, with an unbeaten 61 against Saurashtra. In December 2018, she scored 72 runs against Tamil Nadu in List A cricket. During the 2020-21 Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Shubha was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 346 runs, including four half-centuries.

In the 2022-23 season, she scored 192 runs in the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy, with an average of 48. Shubha joined Railways for the 2023-24 season and has been playing for them since. She also played two matches for South Zone in the 2017-18 Senior Women’s Cricket Inter Zonal Three Day Game Tournament.

Records and achievements

Shubha Satheesh has achieved several important milestones in her cricket career. Below are some of her key records and accomplishments.

December 2023: In her Test debut against England, she scored 69 runs in the first innings.

2020-21: Scored 346 runs in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy, including four half-centuries. She finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

December 2018: Scored 72 runs in a List A match against Tamil Nadu.

January 2017: Scored 61 in a T20 match against Saurashtra.

International Achievements

December 2023: Became the second-fastest Indian woman to score a half-century in Test cricket, after Sangeeta Dabir.

Test Match Debut

14 December 2023: Debuted for India in Test cricket against England, scoring 69 runs in 76 balls.

Personal life

Shubha Satheesh leads a private life outside of cricket. Below is a look into her family, finances, and more.

Family

Shubha is the daughter of Satheesh N and G Thara Sateesh. She has one sister, Sandhya Suhas. Details about her parents’ jobs are not available.

Finance

Shubha’s net worth is about $1 million. This figure comes from her cricket career and growing recognition.

House

Shubha lives in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar area of Mysore, India, as of 2024.

Scandals

In December 2023, Shubha suffered an injury during a Test match between India and England. She broke and dislocated the ring finger on her left hand, which caused her to miss two days of the match.

Fans

Shubha has gained attention on social media, with around 8,000 followers on Instagram. Her supporters continue to back her both on and off the field.