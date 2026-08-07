Saurabh Shankar Das

Saurabh Shankar Das

bowler

Full name:Saurabh Shankar Das
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches101417
Innings141415
Overs194.399.137.3
Balls---
Maidens2980
Runs799529277
Wickets16105
Avg49.9352.955.4
SR72.9359.545
Eco4.15.337.38
BB421
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches101417
Innings171310
Not outs423
Runs14178113
Balls Faced396128124
Avg10.847.0916.14
SR35.660.9391.12
Fours1954
Fifties100
Sixies417
Highest531744
Hundreds000

Another Players

Sarkar, Abhijit

Sarkar, Abhijit

Paul, Chiranjit

Paul, Chiranjit

Ali, Amit

Ali, Amit

Paul, Sankar

Paul, Sankar

Das, Bikramkumar

Das, Bikramkumar

Murasingh, Manisankar

Murasingh, Manisankar

Sultan, Pravez

Sultan, Pravez

Sinha, Dahani

Sinha, Dahani

Sinha, Arkaprabha

Sinha, Arkaprabha

Dey, Rajat

Dey, Rajat