Saurabh Shankar Das
bowler
|Full name:
|Saurabh Shankar Das
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|14
|17
|Innings
|14
|14
|15
|Overs
|194.3
|99.1
|37.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|29
|8
|0
|Runs
|799
|529
|277
|Wickets
|16
|10
|5
|Avg
|49.93
|52.9
|55.4
|SR
|72.93
|59.5
|45
|Eco
|4.1
|5.33
|7.38
|BB
|4
|2
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|14
|17
|Innings
|17
|13
|10
|Not outs
|4
|2
|3
|Runs
|141
|78
|113
|Balls Faced
|396
|128
|124
|Avg
|10.84
|7.09
|16.14
|SR
|35.6
|60.93
|91.12
|Fours
|19
|5
|4
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|7
|Highest
|53
|17
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0