Sello Malatji

Sello Malatji

batsman

Full name:Sello Malatji

Teams

2023 Teams

Limpopo

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches21
Innings21
Overs23.04.0
Balls--
Maidens50
Runs6527
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco2.826.75
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches21
Innings30
Not outs20
Runs20
Balls Faced90
Avg20
SR22.220
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest20
Hundreds00

Another Players

Masondo, Sizwe

Masondo, Sizwe

Radebe, Don

Radebe, Don

Diseko, Johannes Newty

Diseko, Johannes Newty

Mayes, Thomas

Mayes, Thomas

Albanie, Jesse-James

Albanie, Jesse-James

Nofal, Malcolm John

Nofal, Malcolm John

Kaestner, Ludwig

Kaestner, Ludwig

Venter, Morne

Venter, Morne

Steenkamp, Louren

Steenkamp, Louren

Mothoa, Alfred

Mothoa, Alfred