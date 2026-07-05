Sello Malatji
batsman
|Full name:
|Sello Malatji
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|Overs
|23.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|Runs
|65
|27
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|2.82
|6.75
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|3
|0
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|2
|0
|Balls Faced
|9
|0
|Avg
|2
|0
|SR
|22.22
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0