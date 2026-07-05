Shabika Gajnabi

Shabika Gajnabi

batsman

Full name:Shabika Gajnabi
Nationality:Guyana
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Barbados Royals Women

Trinbago Knight Riders Women

West Indies Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches15298
Innings6122
Overs24.019.37.0
Balls---
Maidens101
Runs13015827
Wickets531
Avg2652.6627
SR28.83942
Eco5.418.13.85
BB211
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches15298
Innings13266
Not outs232
Runs8522151
Balls Faced18731170
Avg7.729.612.75
SR45.4571.0672.85
Fours9163
Fifties000
Sixies020
Highest223337
Hundreds000

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