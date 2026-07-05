Shabika Gajnabi
batsman
|Full name:
|Shabika Gajnabi
|Nationality:
|Guyana
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|29
|8
|Innings
|6
|12
|2
|Overs
|24.0
|19.3
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|130
|158
|27
|Wickets
|5
|3
|1
|Avg
|26
|52.66
|27
|SR
|28.8
|39
|42
|Eco
|5.41
|8.1
|3.85
|BB
|2
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|29
|8
|Innings
|13
|26
|6
|Not outs
|2
|3
|2
|Runs
|85
|221
|51
|Balls Faced
|187
|311
|70
|Avg
|7.72
|9.6
|12.75
|SR
|45.45
|71.06
|72.85
|Fours
|9
|16
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|22
|33
|37
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0