Shafiqul Islam

Shafiqul Islam

bowler

Full name:Shafiqul Islam
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2025 Teams

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches172931
Innings292830
Overs373.2193.495.5
Balls---
Maidens6483
Runs12251129747
Wickets373935
Avg33.128.9421.34
SR60.5429.7916.42
Eco3.285.827.79
BB734
4w101
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches172931
Innings20117
Not outs462
Runs781516
Balls Faced2944311
Avg4.8733.2
SR26.5334.88145.45
Fours1202
Fifties000
Sixies011
Highest2366
Hundreds000

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