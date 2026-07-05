Shafiqul Islam
bowler
|Full name:
|Shafiqul Islam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|29
|31
|Innings
|29
|28
|30
|Overs
|373.2
|193.4
|95.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|64
|8
|3
|Runs
|1225
|1129
|747
|Wickets
|37
|39
|35
|Avg
|33.1
|28.94
|21.34
|SR
|60.54
|29.79
|16.42
|Eco
|3.28
|5.82
|7.79
|BB
|7
|3
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|29
|31
|Innings
|20
|11
|7
|Not outs
|4
|6
|2
|Runs
|78
|15
|16
|Balls Faced
|294
|43
|11
|Avg
|4.87
|3
|3.2
|SR
|26.53
|34.88
|145.45
|Fours
|12
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|1
|Highest
|23
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0