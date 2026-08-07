Shahidul Islam
bowler
|Full name:
|Shahidul Islam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|30
|15
|30
|Innings
|1
|52
|15
|30
|Overs
|3.5
|738.4
|109.1
|107.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|152
|5
|0
|Runs
|33
|2297
|544
|834
|Wickets
|1
|76
|18
|50
|Avg
|33
|30.22
|30.22
|16.68
|SR
|23
|58.31
|36.38
|12.94
|Eco
|8.6
|3.1
|4.98
|7.73
|BB
|1
|8
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|3
|0
|4
|5w
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|30
|15
|30
|Innings
|0
|44
|13
|13
|Not outs
|0
|7
|3
|7
|Runs
|0
|722
|26
|54
|Balls Faced
|0
|1243
|66
|65
|Avg
|0
|19.51
|2.6
|9
|SR
|0
|58.08
|39.39
|83.07
|Fours
|0
|79
|1
|5
|Fifties
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|17
|0
|1
|Highest
|0
|106
|10
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0