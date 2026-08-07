Shahidul Islam

Shahidul Islam

bowler

Full name:Shahidul Islam
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Sylhet Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1301530
Innings1521530
Overs3.5738.4109.1107.5
Balls----
Maidens015250
Runs332297544834
Wickets1761850
Avg3330.2230.2216.68
SR2358.3136.3812.94
Eco8.63.14.987.73
BB1834
4w0304
5w0200
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1301530
Innings0441313
Not outs0737
Runs07222654
Balls Faced012436665
Avg019.512.69
SR058.0839.3983.07
Fours07915
Fifties0400
Sixies01701
Highest01061017
Hundreds0100

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