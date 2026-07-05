Sharveen Surendran

Sharveen Surendran

bowler

Full name:Sharveen Surendran
Nationality:Malaysia

Teams

2023 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs2727
Balls Faced3131
Avg2727
SR87.0987.09
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2323
Hundreds00

Another Players

Zainal, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin

Zainal, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin

Singh, Pavandeep

Singh, Pavandeep

Faiz, Ahmed

Faiz, Ahmed

Hayat, Khizar

Hayat, Khizar

Muniandy, Sharvin

Muniandy, Sharvin

Malik, Aslam Khan Bin

Malik, Aslam Khan Bin

Rahman, Anwar

Rahman, Anwar

Hafizs, Ainool

Hafizs, Ainool

Asad, Bilal

Asad, Bilal

Malik, M. Akram Abd

Malik, M. Akram Abd