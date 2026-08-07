Shashank Chandraker

Shashank Chandraker

wicket keeper

Full name:Shashank Chandraker
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Chhattisgarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches32127
Innings201
Overs4.001.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs16012
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco4012
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches32127
Innings62127
Not outs002
Runs134647641
Balls Faced316761472
Avg22.3330.825.64
SR42.485.01135.8
Fours157162
Fifties075
Sixies12227
Highest1019282
Hundreds100

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