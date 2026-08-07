Shashank Chandraker
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Shashank Chandraker
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|21
|27
|Innings
|2
|0
|1
|Overs
|4.0
|0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|16
|0
|12
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|4
|0
|12
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|21
|27
|Innings
|6
|21
|27
|Not outs
|0
|0
|2
|Runs
|134
|647
|641
|Balls Faced
|316
|761
|472
|Avg
|22.33
|30.8
|25.64
|SR
|42.4
|85.01
|135.8
|Fours
|15
|71
|62
|Fifties
|0
|7
|5
|Sixies
|1
|22
|27
|Highest
|101
|92
|82
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0