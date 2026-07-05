Shaylen Pillay
batsman
|Full name:
|Shaylen Pillay
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|77
|71
|33
|Innings
|60
|28
|10
|Overs
|494.3
|152.4
|28.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|116
|10
|0
|Runs
|1382
|728
|228
|Wickets
|40
|26
|6
|Avg
|34.55
|28
|38
|SR
|74.17
|35.23
|28
|Eco
|2.79
|4.76
|8.14
|BB
|5
|4
|2
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|77
|71
|33
|Innings
|123
|64
|21
|Not outs
|20
|13
|5
|Runs
|3493
|1678
|198
|Balls Faced
|7463
|2450
|218
|Avg
|33.91
|32.9
|12.37
|SR
|46.8
|68.48
|90.82
|Fours
|403
|119
|15
|Fifties
|17
|12
|1
|Sixies
|4
|17
|3
|Highest
|156
|113
|60
|Hundreds
|7
|1
|0