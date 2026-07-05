Shaylen Pillay

Shaylen Pillay

batsman

Full name:Shaylen Pillay
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Eastern Storm

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches777133
Innings602810
Overs494.3152.428.0
Balls---
Maidens116100
Runs1382728228
Wickets40266
Avg34.552838
SR74.1735.2328
Eco2.794.768.14
BB542
4w110
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches777133
Innings1236421
Not outs20135
Runs34931678198
Balls Faced74632450218
Avg33.9132.912.37
SR46.868.4890.82
Fours40311915
Fifties17121
Sixies4173
Highest15611360
Hundreds710

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