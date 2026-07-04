Simon Keene
batsman
|Full name:
|Simon Keene
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|11
|6
|Innings
|18
|5
|Overs
|240.3
|30.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|61
|0
|Runs
|754
|144
|Wickets
|33
|5
|Avg
|22.84
|28.8
|SR
|43.72
|36
|Eco
|3.13
|4.8
|BB
|8
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|11
|6
|Innings
|17
|4
|Not outs
|4
|2
|Runs
|478
|31
|Balls Faced
|803
|62
|Avg
|36.76
|15.5
|SR
|59.52
|50
|Fours
|60
|2
|Fifties
|3
|0
|Sixies
|7
|0
|Highest
|100
|13
|Hundreds
|1
|0