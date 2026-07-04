Simon Keene

Simon Keene

batsman

Full name:Simon Keene
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches116
Innings185
Overs240.330.0
Balls--
Maidens610
Runs754144
Wickets335
Avg22.8428.8
SR43.7236
Eco3.134.8
BB84
4w01
5w30
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches116
Innings174
Not outs42
Runs47831
Balls Faced80362
Avg36.7615.5
SR59.5250
Fours602
Fifties30
Sixies70
Highest10013
Hundreds10

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