Singankutti Achchige Don Upul Indrasi

Singankutti Achchige Don Upul Indrasi

bowler

Full name:Singankutti Achchige Don Upul Indrasi
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Negombo CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13110032
Innings2149731
Overs3757.5708.595.1
Balls---
Maidens684520
Runs117752678668
Wickets48212330
Avg24.4221.7722.26
SR46.7734.5719.03
Eco3.133.777.01
BB1353
4w2440
5w3410
10w500

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13110032
Innings1727319
Not outs31145
Runs184748670
Balls Faced3883862101
Avg13.098.235
SR47.5656.3869.3
Fours206404
Fifties300
Sixies2891
Highest633815
Hundreds000

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