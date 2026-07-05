Singankutti Achchige Don Upul Indrasi
bowler
|Full name:
|Singankutti Achchige Don Upul Indrasi
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|131
|100
|32
|Innings
|214
|97
|31
|Overs
|3757.5
|708.5
|95.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|684
|52
|0
|Runs
|11775
|2678
|668
|Wickets
|482
|123
|30
|Avg
|24.42
|21.77
|22.26
|SR
|46.77
|34.57
|19.03
|Eco
|3.13
|3.77
|7.01
|BB
|13
|5
|3
|4w
|24
|4
|0
|5w
|34
|1
|0
|10w
|5
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|131
|100
|32
|Innings
|172
|73
|19
|Not outs
|31
|14
|5
|Runs
|1847
|486
|70
|Balls Faced
|3883
|862
|101
|Avg
|13.09
|8.23
|5
|SR
|47.56
|56.38
|69.3
|Fours
|206
|40
|4
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|28
|9
|1
|Highest
|63
|38
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0