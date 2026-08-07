Stuart Christopher Meaker
bowler
|Full name:
|Stuart Christopher Meaker
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|98
|73
|32
|Innings
|2
|2
|161
|67
|30
|Overs
|19.0
|7.5
|2476.1
|460.2
|86.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|371
|11
|0
|Runs
|110
|70
|9451
|2842
|774
|Wickets
|2
|2
|290
|80
|26
|Avg
|55
|35
|32.58
|35.52
|29.76
|SR
|57
|23.5
|51.23
|34.52
|19.96
|Eco
|5.78
|8.93
|3.81
|6.17
|8.94
|BB
|1
|1
|11
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|16
|4
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|98
|73
|32
|Innings
|2
|0
|132
|38
|11
|Not outs
|0
|0
|26
|18
|6
|Runs
|2
|0
|1664
|198
|46
|Balls Faced
|16
|0
|4268
|312
|38
|Avg
|1
|0
|15.69
|9.9
|9.2
|SR
|12.5
|0
|38.98
|63.46
|121.05
|Fours
|0
|0
|222
|13
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Highest
|1
|0
|94
|50
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0