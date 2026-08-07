Stuart Christopher Meaker

Stuart Christopher Meaker

bowler

Full name:Stuart Christopher Meaker
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches22987332
Innings221616730
Overs19.07.52476.1460.286.3
Balls-----
Maidens10371110
Runs1107094512842774
Wickets222908026
Avg553532.5835.5229.76
SR5723.551.2334.5219.96
Eco5.788.933.816.178.94
BB111144
4w001641
5w001100
10w00200

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches22987332
Innings201323811
Not outs0026186
Runs20166419846
Balls Faced160426831238
Avg1015.699.99.2
SR12.5038.9863.46121.05
Fours00222135
Fifties00610
Sixies00321
Highest10945017
Hundreds00000

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