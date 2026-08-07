Subham Shyamal Ghosh

Subham Shyamal Ghosh

bowler

Full name:Subham Shyamal Ghosh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches9127
Innings1382
Overs101.039.06.0
Balls---
Maidens1500
Runs30521837
Wickets941
Avg33.8854.537
SR67.3358.536
Eco3.015.586.16
BB331
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches9127
Innings1585
Not outs221
Runs28812175
Balls Faced71518272
Avg22.1520.1618.75
SR40.2766.48104.16
Fours4373
Fifties110
Sixies212
Highest555124
Hundreds000

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