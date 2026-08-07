Subham Shyamal Ghosh
bowler
|Full name:
|Subham Shyamal Ghosh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|12
|7
|Innings
|13
|8
|2
|Overs
|101.0
|39.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|15
|0
|0
|Runs
|305
|218
|37
|Wickets
|9
|4
|1
|Avg
|33.88
|54.5
|37
|SR
|67.33
|58.5
|36
|Eco
|3.01
|5.58
|6.16
|BB
|3
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|12
|7
|Innings
|15
|8
|5
|Not outs
|2
|2
|1
|Runs
|288
|121
|75
|Balls Faced
|715
|182
|72
|Avg
|22.15
|20.16
|18.75
|SR
|40.27
|66.48
|104.16
|Fours
|43
|7
|3
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|2
|Highest
|55
|51
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0