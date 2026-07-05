Supun Kavinda

Supun Kavinda

all rounder

Full name:Supun Kavinda
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Chilaw Marians Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches41817
Innings169
Overs1.019.229.0
Balls---
Maidens010
Runs287186
Wickets0213
Avg043.514.3
SR05813.38
Eco24.56.41
BB013
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches41817
Innings61715
Not outs000
Runs112317260
Balls Faced139496211
Avg18.6618.6417.33
SR80.5763.91123.22
Fours62815
Fifties111
Sixies5614
Highest595452
Hundreds000

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