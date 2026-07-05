Supun Kavinda
all rounder
|Full name:
|Supun Kavinda
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|18
|17
|Innings
|1
|6
|9
|Overs
|1.0
|19.2
|29.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|2
|87
|186
|Wickets
|0
|2
|13
|Avg
|0
|43.5
|14.3
|SR
|0
|58
|13.38
|Eco
|2
|4.5
|6.41
|BB
|0
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|18
|17
|Innings
|6
|17
|15
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|112
|317
|260
|Balls Faced
|139
|496
|211
|Avg
|18.66
|18.64
|17.33
|SR
|80.57
|63.91
|123.22
|Fours
|6
|28
|15
|Fifties
|1
|1
|1
|Sixies
|5
|6
|14
|Highest
|59
|54
|52
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0