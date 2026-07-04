Syazrul Ezat Idrus
bowler
|Full name:
|Syazrul Ezat Idrus
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|30
|2
|30
|Innings
|1
|29
|2
|29
|Overs
|3.0
|93.4
|12.0
|93.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Runs
|32
|636
|56
|636
|Wickets
|0
|51
|2
|51
|Avg
|0
|12.47
|28
|12.47
|SR
|0
|11.01
|36
|11.01
|Eco
|10.66
|6.79
|4.66
|6.79
|BB
|0
|7
|1
|7
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|30
|2
|30
|Innings
|1
|14
|1
|14
|Not outs
|0
|7
|1
|7
|Runs
|21
|60
|1
|60
|Balls Faced
|13
|59
|1
|59
|Avg
|21
|8.57
|22
|8.57
|SR
|161.53
|101.69
|100
|101.69
|Fours
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Highest
|21
|13
|1
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0