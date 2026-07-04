Syazrul Ezat Idrus

Syazrul Ezat Idrus

bowler

Full name:Syazrul Ezat Idrus
Nationality:Malaysia

Teams

2023 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches130230
Innings129229
Overs3.093.412.093.4
Balls----
Maidens0303
Runs3263656636
Wickets051251
Avg012.472812.47
SR011.013611.01
Eco10.666.794.666.79
BB0717
4w0202
5w0101
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches130230
Innings114114
Not outs0717
Runs2160160
Balls Faced1359159
Avg218.57228.57
SR161.53101.69100101.69
Fours1404
Fifties0000
Sixies2303
Highest2113113
Hundreds0000

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