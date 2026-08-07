Syed Rehmatullah

Syed Rehmatullah

wicket keeper

Full name:Syed Rehmatullah

Teams

2025 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches747
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches747
Innings242
Not outs222
Runs191
Balls Faced3253
Avg04.50
SR33.333633.33
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest141
Hundreds000

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