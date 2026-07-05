Tadiwanashe Nyangani

Tadiwanashe Nyangani

bowler

Full name:Tadiwanashe Nyangani

Teams

2023 Teams

Eagles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches33
Innings33
Overs44.021.0
Balls--
Maidens12
Runs284130
Wickets33
Avg94.6643.33
SR8842
Eco6.456.19
BB23
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches33
Innings63
Not outs21
Runs32
Balls Faced364
Avg0.751
SR8.3350
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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