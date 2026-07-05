Tadiwanashe Nyangani
bowler
|Full name:
|Tadiwanashe Nyangani
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|44.0
|21.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|2
|Runs
|284
|130
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|94.66
|43.33
|SR
|88
|42
|Eco
|6.45
|6.19
|BB
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|6
|3
|Not outs
|2
|1
|Runs
|3
|2
|Balls Faced
|36
|4
|Avg
|0.75
|1
|SR
|8.33
|50
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0