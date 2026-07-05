Tafara Chingwara

Tafara Chingwara

bowler

Full name:Tafara Chingwara
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Mid West Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches3212
Innings5612
Overs622.565.5
Balls--
Maidens1326
Runs2083395
Wickets7910
Avg26.3639.5
SR47.339.5
Eco3.346
BB83
4w30
5w20
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches3212
Innings444
Not outs203
Runs1101
Balls Faced3946
Avg4.581
SR27.9116.66
Fours130
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest241
Hundreds00

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