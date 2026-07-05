Tafara Chingwara
bowler
|Full name:
|Tafara Chingwara
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|32
|12
|Innings
|56
|12
|Overs
|622.5
|65.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|132
|6
|Runs
|2083
|395
|Wickets
|79
|10
|Avg
|26.36
|39.5
|SR
|47.3
|39.5
|Eco
|3.34
|6
|BB
|8
|3
|4w
|3
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|32
|12
|Innings
|44
|4
|Not outs
|20
|3
|Runs
|110
|1
|Balls Faced
|394
|6
|Avg
|4.58
|1
|SR
|27.91
|16.66
|Fours
|13
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|24
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0