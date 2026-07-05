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International career

Tagenarine Brandon Chanderpaul was born on May 31, 1996, in Guyana. He plays as a left-hand opening batsman for Guyana in first-class cricket. Tagenarine is the eldest son of Shivnarine Chanderpaul, a famous West Indies batsman.

He made his debut for the West Indies cricket team in November 2022. Apart from his cricket career, Tagenarine appeared in the Bollywood film 83, where he portrayed the role of cricketer Larry Gomes. This debut marked a new chapter in his career, following the strong cricketing legacy of his father.

2015: Tagenarine played for the U19 West Indies team in January when he was 18. He featured in 11 matches, including the 2014 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the UAE. During the tournament, he scored 293 runs in 6 matches, with one century and two fifties.

2022:

In August, he joined the West Indies A team during their tour of Bangladesh. He scored an unbeaten 109 runs from 337 balls in the second Four-Day Game. In November, he was selected for the West Indies tour to Australia. During a warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, he scored both a century and a half-century. He debuted in the first Test match in Perth, Australia. He scored 51 runs in both innings (half-century in the first, 45 runs in the second).

2023:

On February 5, he scored his first Test century against Zimbabwe. The next day, he scored 207 runs, becoming the 10th West Indies batsman to score a double century. He set a new record with a 336-run partnership with Kraigg Brathwaite for the opening wicket, breaking a 33-year-old record. Chanderpaul received the Player of the Match award for his performance. The match ended in a draw. In December 2023, he played in the West Indies squad for the Test series against Australia. In the first Test, he got out for a duck in the first innings and scored 6 runs in the second innings.

2024:

In January, he played his last Test match against Australia at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. He scored 21 runs from 48 balls in this match. After a series of poor performances, Chanderpaul lost his place in the team due to his results in the South Africa Test series, the home series against India, and the second round of the Australia series.



Test Career Stats

Matches: 10

Runs: 560

Average: 33

Fours: 52

Fours: 52 Sixes: 5

Last Test: January 2024 (against Australia at Brisbane) - Scored 21 runs off 48 balls.

Leagues Participation

Tagenarine Chanderpaul has not participated in any leagues to date.

Domestic career

Tagenarine Chanderpaul started his domestic career in 2013, debuting for Guyana against Leeward Islands in the regional four-day competition. He was only 16 years old at the time. His father, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, also began his career for Guyana at the age of 18.

Chanderpaul was dropped from the Guyana Jaguars team for a while because of a lack of form. However, he received a contract with the franchise along with other young players like Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, and Gudakesh Motie. Later, he joined the Demerara senior team and aimed to prove himself in the Guyana Cricket Board Inter-County Four-Day Competition.

In 2016-17, during the Regional Four Day Competition, Chanderpaul had a special moment. He batted alongside his father in a match. This was the first time in history that a father and son both scored half-centuries in the same First-Class innings since 1956-57.

Chanderpaul scored his first-class century on January 13, 2018, with an unbeaten 101 runs against Barbados. On January 10, 2019, he scored another century against Windward Islands, helping Guyana win the match by 8 wickets. In October 2019, he was named in the Guyana squad for the 2019-20 Regional Super50 tournament, continuing his rise in domestic cricket.

In the 2021-22 West Indies Four-Day Championship, Chanderpaul was the second-highest run-scorer with 439 runs from eight innings. He scored two centuries, including an unbeaten 140 against Barbados and 184 against Jamaica, helping Guyana win the match by 5 wickets.

In 2023, Chanderpaul was chosen for the West Indies A team to play against Bangladesh in first-class matches. He scored half-centuries in both innings in the final match of the series, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer with 275 runs from 5 innings, averaging 68.75.

In 2024, he played several List A matches for Guyana, including games against Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, and Barbados in Port of Spain.

Records and achievements

Tagenarine Chanderpaul has earned several awards and set records during his cricket career.

2011: Awarded the Guyana Cricket Council's Under-15 Cricketer of the Year.

2013: Named WICB/WIPA Under-19s Cricketer of the Year.

2022: Won Player of the Match for his performance against Australia Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, where he scored a century and a half-century.

2023: Received Player of the Match for his partnership with West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. They set a new record with over 300 runs for an opening partnership, breaking a 33-year-old record.

2021-2022 West Indies Four-Day Championship: Scored 439 runs in eight innings, including two centuries, finishing as the second-highest run scorer.

Test Career: In 10 Test matches, Chanderpaul scored 560 runs at an average of 33, hitting 52 fours and 5 sixes. His best performance was in February 2023 when he scored 207 not out against Zimbabwe.

Personal life

Tagenarine Chanderpaul is known for his cricket career and family background.

Finance

Tagenarine Chanderpaul's net worth is estimated at $1-2 million in 2024. His earnings come from his career as a cricketer.

Family

Tagenarine is from an Indo-Guyanese family. His father, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, is a former West Indies cricketer, famous for his batting. Shivnarine played 100 Tests for the West Indies. Tagenarine’s mother is Amy Chanderpaul, and his sister’s name is Ciara Chanderpaul. His uncle, Lawrence Prittipaul, played for Hampshire from 1999 to 2005. In 2017, Tagenarine and his father both scored half-centuries in the same first-class match, which had not happened since 1931.

Scandals

In 2018, during the Super50 Cup semi-final, Tagenarine was hit by a shot from his father, which knocked him out of the game. The ball hit a player’s foot and bounced off the posts, striking Tagenarine.

Fans

In 2022, social media users discussed how much Tagenarine’s playing style resembled his father’s. He has about 3,000 followers on Instagram, but it is unclear if the account belongs to him.