Tanatswa Bechani

Tanatswa Bechani

all rounder

Full name:Tanatswa Bechani

Teams

2026 Teams

Tuskers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches279
Innings377
Overs79.539.414.3
Balls---
Maidens1220
Runs281173143
Wickets1273
Avg23.4124.7147.66
SR39.913429
Eco3.514.369.86
BB742
4w110
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches279
Innings362
Not outs020
Runs10830
Balls Faced381022
Avg3.3320.750
SR26.3181.370
Fours040
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest5380
Hundreds000

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