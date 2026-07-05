Tanatswa Bechani
all rounder
|Full name:
|Tanatswa Bechani
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|7
|9
|Innings
|3
|7
|7
|Overs
|79.5
|39.4
|14.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|2
|0
|Runs
|281
|173
|143
|Wickets
|12
|7
|3
|Avg
|23.41
|24.71
|47.66
|SR
|39.91
|34
|29
|Eco
|3.51
|4.36
|9.86
|BB
|7
|4
|2
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|7
|9
|Innings
|3
|6
|2
|Not outs
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|10
|83
|0
|Balls Faced
|38
|102
|2
|Avg
|3.33
|20.75
|0
|SR
|26.31
|81.37
|0
|Fours
|0
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|38
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0