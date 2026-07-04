Tanuja Kanwar News View all If you want to learn more about cricketer Tanuja Kanwar, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he will be playing in and against which teams in the near future, what records he has already set, and what he plans to set. ‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Ecclestone’s heart emote to Healy amidst double-wicket over There’s a saying in cricket that form is temporary but class is permanent. UP Warriorz spinner Sophie Ecclestone exemplified this statement by repaying her captain’s faith amidst a double wicket overs and sending heart-emote gestures towards Alyssa Healy in the WPL 2024 encounter on Monday. Tanuja Kanwar WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Harmanpreet's composed innings as Mumbai Indians triumph over Gujarat Giants Tanuja Kanwar Emerging Women's Asia Cup | Indian Women's team clinch title in rain-marred encounter

International career

Tanuja Kanwar was born on 28 January 1998. She is an Indian cricketer who plays for Railways and Gujarat Giants. She is a left-arm orthodox bowler. In 2024, she played her first match for the Indian national team.

For years, she performed well in domestic tournaments but was not included in the Indian squad at first. After the first match of the 2024 Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup, Shreyanka Patil suffered an injury. Kanwar replaced her in the squad.

She was immediately included in the playing XI instead of Asha Sobhana. Her first international spell came against UAE after India batted first. Later in the year, she played her first One Day International (ODI) match against West Indies.

WODI

Debut: WI Women vs IND Women at Vadodara – December 27, 2024

Last match: IND Women vs IRE Women at Rajkot – January 15, 2025

WT20I

Debut: IND Women vs UAE Women at Dambulla – July 21, 2024

Last match: IND Women vs SL Women at Dambulla – July 28, 2024

Leagues Participation

Tanuja Kanwar has played in the Women's Premier League since its first season. She joined Gujarat Giants and became one of the key players in the squad. Her performances improved with each season, and she played an important role in the team's bowling attack.

Women's Premier League

In 2023, Gujarat Giants bought Kanwar for ₹50 lakh, making her the most expensive uncapped player in WPL history. She had a strong start, taking the first-ever wicket in WPL by dismissing Yastika Bhatia in the opening match.

Year Team Notes 2022/23 Gujarat Giants Most expensive uncapped player at the WPL 2023 auction (₹50 lakh) 2023/24 Gujarat Giants Took 10 wickets in eight matches; Gujarat Giants’ leading wicket-taker 2024/25 Gujarat Giants Took 3/17 in WPL 2025 match vs UP Warriorz; consistent performer

During her first season, she played eight matches and took five wickets at an economy rate of 8.85. Her second season was more successful, with 10 wickets in eight games at a 7.10 economy rate. She finished as Gujarat Giants' top wicket-taker and ranked eighth in the tournament.

Kanwar continued her good form in 2025. On March 3, she helped Gujarat Giants defeat UP Warriorz by taking 3/17. In another match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, she took 2/16, playing a key role alongside Deandra Dottin.

Domestic career

Tanuja Kanwar started playing for Himachal Pradesh, where she gained early experience. In 2020, she moved to Railways, a team known for strong performances in women's cricket. This switch helped her improve as a bowler. She took wickets in domestic T20 and ODI tournaments, which led to an opportunity in the Women's Premier League and later a place in the national team.

Records and achievements

Tanuja Kanwar has achieved important milestones in domestic and international cricket. Her performances in the Women's Premier League and international matches show her progress as a bowler.

WPL 2023 – Took 5 wickets in 8 matches. Economy rate: 8.85.

WPL 2024 – Took 10 wickets in 8 matches. Economy rate: 7.13.

Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup 2024 – Debut in T20I against UAE on 21 July. Last match in the tournament against Sri Lanka on 28 July.

ODI Career – First match on 27 December 2024 against West Indies. Played against Ireland on 15 January 2025.

Personal life

Tanuja Kanwar has gained attention both on and off the cricket field. Here’s a closer look at her personal life.

Finance

Tanuja's estimated net worth is around $200,000. Her main income comes from cricket contracts, match fees, and endorsements. Her earnings increased after joining the Women’s Premier League with Gujarat Giants.

Family

Tanuja comes from a family that values hard work. She has three older brothers and is the youngest. Her father worked as a civil servant, and her mother took care of the home. Tanuja stays close to her family and often posts about them on social media.

House

Tanuja has a family home in Shimla, where she rests during breaks from her cricket career.

Scandals

In July 2024, Tanuja was added to the Indian national team after Shreya Patil broke her finger during a match against Pakistan.

Fans

Tanuja gained attention for her performance in the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy while playing for Railways. She took 18 wickets in 8 matches. Her Instagram has around 23,000 followers.