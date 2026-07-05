Tawfique Khan Tushar
batsman
|Full name:
|Tawfique Khan Tushar
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|19
|5
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|Overs
|1.4
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|13
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|7.8
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|19
|5
|Innings
|25
|19
|5
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|680
|569
|59
|Balls Faced
|922
|564
|59
|Avg
|29.56
|29.94
|11.8
|SR
|73.75
|100.88
|100
|Fours
|80
|56
|6
|Fifties
|6
|3
|0
|Sixies
|27
|35
|3
|Highest
|92
|79
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0