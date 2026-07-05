Tawfique Khan Tushar

Tawfique Khan Tushar

batsman

Full name:Tawfique Khan Tushar
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Rangpur Riders

Sylhet Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches16195
Innings200
Overs1.400
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs1300
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco7.800
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches16195
Innings25195
Not outs200
Runs68056959
Balls Faced92256459
Avg29.5629.9411.8
SR73.75100.88100
Fours80566
Fifties630
Sixies27353
Highest927928
Hundreds000

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