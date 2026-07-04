Victoria Cricket Team Players

AllCountriesTournamentsTeamsMenWomen

Victoria

Lanning, Meg

Australia

Garth, Kim

Australia

Wareham, Georgia

Australia

Sutherland, Annabel

Australia

Flintoff, Tess

Australia

Moloney, Sasha

Australia

Faltum, Nicole

Australia

Molineux, Sophie

Australia

Vlaeminck, Tayla

Australia

Prestwidge, Georgia

Australia

O Donnell, Rhiann

Australia

Hayward, Ella

Australia

Henry, Olivia

Australia

Day, Sophie

McKenna, Rhys

Australia

Gardner, Poppy

Reid, Sophie

Illingworth, Milly

Australia

Nevins, Jasmine

Australia

Kennedy, Sara

Australia

Raymond Hoey, Una

Ireland

Cripps, Lucy

Gill, Hasrat

Australia

Blows, Makinley

Australia

Cheeran, Aanliya

Australia

Townsend, Stephanie

Perrin, Mia

Australia

Dulvin, Samara

Australia

Noble, Indigo

Samuel, Zoe

Australia

Aery, Ira

Australia

Beams, Kristen

Australia