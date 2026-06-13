Sophie Molineux News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Sophie Molineux, here you will find all the latest news about him: results of past matches, how training is going, and which tournaments he will be participating in in the near future. WBBL | Twitter impressed as Scorchers remain in playoff contention with crucial win against Renegades Perth Scorchers beat Melbourne Renegades by four wickets in a WBBL 2025 game in Melbourne. Scorchers’ skipper Sophie Devine had a field day picking up two wickets to restrict the home side before hitting an aggressive 46 during the chase to ensure the visitors remained fourth in the points table. Sophie Molineux These Cricketers Make the Elite Marquee List for the WPL Auction Sophie Molineux WBBL | Twitter stunned as Linsey Smith sends Sophie Molineux packing with blinder Sophie Molineux AI Simulation, Women’s ODI World Cup | Australia extend unbeaten run with convincing win over Bangladesh Sophie Molineux AI Simulation, Women’s ODI World Cup | Australia continue unbeaten run against Sri Lanka with huge win

International career

Sophie Molineux, born on January 17, 1998, in Bairnsdale, Victoria, is an Australian cricketer known for her skills as a left-arm orthodox bowler and all-rounder. Since 2018, she has played for the Australian national team. Molineux also competes at the domestic level for Victoria in the Women's National Cricket League and captains the Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). Additionally, she represents Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League.

2016–17

January 2016: Molineux played for the Governor-General's XI against the Indian women's team.

March 2016: She was part of the Shooting Stars team in a tri-nation series in Colombo against Sri Lanka and England's development teams.

November 2016: She played for the Governor-General's XI again, this time against South Africa.

November 2017: Molineux featured in the Governor-General's XI against England.

2018:

March 2018: Molineux made her debut for Australia in a T20I match against India.

October 2018: She debuted in ODIs during a match against Pakistan.

November 2018: Molineux played in the ICC Women’s World T20, where Australia won the title. She claimed 4 wickets during the tournament, including 2/20 against New Zealand in the group stage.

2019:

February 2019: Molineux dislocated her right shoulder during a training session, ruling her out of a series against New Zealand.

July 2019: Molineux made her Test debut against England in the Women's Ashes series. She took 4 wickets in the match and scored 21 and 41 runs.

2020:

January 2020: Molineux was selected for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

March 2020: Despite an injury, she played a key role in the semi-final, dismissing Lizelle Lee early. In the final, Molineux took 1/21 to help Australia defeat India and win their second consecutive T20 World Cup.

2021–2022:

2021: Molineux continued to perform well, helping Australia win another T20 World Cup.

2022: Molineux was removed from the Australian women's national cricket team contract list due to challenges she faced over the previous year.

2024:

July 2024: Molineux suffered a broken rib during training, which raised questions about her participation in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

October 2024: Despite the injury, Molineux played in several matches, taking 2 wickets against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and India, and 1 wicket against Pakistan.

Leagues Participation

Sophie Molineux is an Australian cricketer who has played in several important cricket leagues. She has had a strong career in the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL), Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), Women’s Premier League (WPL), and The Hundred. Molineux has stood out for her performances, both as a bowler and a batter. She has faced challenges, including injuries, but continues to make an impact on the field. Below is an overview of Molineux’s participation in these leagues, focusing on her achievements, stats, and the years she played.

Women's National Cricket League

WNCL is a key domestic competition for women cricketers in Australia. Molineux started playing in 2016 for Victoria, quickly earning attention with both her bowling and batting. Over the years, she has contributed to her team’s success. Her performance in the 2024 season, with 17 wickets in six matches, stood out.

Year Team Notes 2016 Victoria Debuted against ACT Meteors, took 3 wickets in second match against Western Fury. 2017 Victoria Won Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year Award after a strong first season. 2020 Victoria Player of the Match with 3/33 and 80 runs against Tasmania. 2021 Victoria Took 4 wickets (4/35) in a match against Victoria. 2022-2023 Victoria Played consistently for Victoria in the WNCL season. 2024 Victoria Took 17 wickets in 6 matches and signed for the 2024-2025 season.

Women's Big Bash League

WBBL is a top competition for women's T20 cricket. Sophie Molineux played for the Melbourne Renegades, starting in the 2015-16 season. Over the years, she became a key player, earning several awards and setting records. In 2021, she became the captain of the Renegades, leading them to their first finals appearance despite dealing with injuries.

Year Team Notes 2015-16 Melbourne Renegades Debuted, took her first wicket against Sydney Thunder. 2016-17 Melbourne Renegades Player of the Match with 4/18 and 28 against Adelaide Strikers. 2017-18 Melbourne Renegades Won Young Gun Award for WBBL 2018-19 Melbourne Renegades MVP of WBBL 2021 Melbourne Renegades Became captain, led team to first finals, scored 221 runs and took 11 wickets. 2022-2023 Melbourne Renegades Scored 55 (45) against Sydney Thunder. 2023-2024 Melbourne Renegades Played as a bowler, missed several matches due to an ACL injury.

Women's Premier League (WPL)

Sophie Molineux played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL. In 2024, she helped RCB win the final against Delhi Capitals and received the Player of the Match award. Unfortunately, a knee injury kept her out of the 2025 season, and Charlotte Dean from England replaced her.

Year Team Notes 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Played a key role in the WPL final win, named Player of the Match. 2025 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Missed the season due to a knee injury, replaced by Charlotte Dean.

The Hundred

Sophie Molineux joined the Birmingham Phoenix for the 2022 season of The Hundred in England. In a match against the Northern Superchargers, she scored 24 runs from 13 balls and took two wickets to help her team win. In 2024, she had to leave the tournament due to a rib injury.

Year Team Notes 2022 Birmingham Phoenix Scored 24 runs and took 2 wickets in a win against Northern Superchargers. 2024 Birmingham Phoenix Left the tournament due to a rib injury.

Domestic career

Sophie Molineux started her domestic career at the age of ten when former Australian coach John Harmer noticed her talent. She achieved several accomplishments early in her career, such as taking a hat-trick for Gippsland in the 2013–14 Under-18 state championship and captaining Victoria at the 2015–16 Under-18 national championships. Molineux then joined Dandenong in Victorian Premier Cricket and scored her first century in the First XI in 2015. She graduated from Nagle College in 2016.

Records and achievements

Sophie Molineux holds several key records in her career. In a match against the Adelaide Strikers on November 3, 2024, she scored 64 runs from 32 balls, including three sixes. This set a club record and became the third-fastest half-century in WBBL history.

Batting Records:

Test Matches: 97 runs (41 innings, average 24.25)

One Day Internationals (ODI): 62 runs (26 innings, average 12.40)

T20 Internationals (T20I): 47 runs (18 innings, average 7.83)

Awards:

Young Gun Award (2015-2016): Scored 318 runs and took 6 wickets at an economy rate of 6.39.

Most Valuable Player (2016): Scored 354 runs and took 16 wickets in the season.

Under-18 Nationals Champion (2014): Top scorer for Victoria with 155 runs and took 19 wickets.

Personal life

She was born in Bairnsdale, Victoria. From a young age, she shared a passion for cricket with her father, Mark.

Finance

As of January 2025, Sophie Molineux's net worth stands at $1.04 million.

Scandals

On October 13, 2024, during the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Australia, Molineux was dismissed after a misunderstanding. She thought a catch had been taken, but Jemima Rodriguez had dropped the ball and thrown it toward an empty spot after a run.

Fans

In 2020, after Australia won the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup, Molineux handed her winner's medal to a special fan. She has 77,000 followers on Instagram.