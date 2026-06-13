Kim Garth News View all All the latest news about the cricketer Kim Garth are collected right here: results of the matches played and predictions of the upcoming matches, injuries sustained during the matches, motivation and all his achievements during his career. WBBL | Twitter impressed as Stars thump Renegades in one-sided Melbourne Derby Melbourne Stars beat Melbourne Renegades by 45 runs in the Women’s Big Bash League in Melbourne on Saturday. Meg Lanning’s half-century took the Stars to 160/5 before Maisy Gibson and Co. restricted the Renegades to pocket the Melbourne Derby, and take the side to the top of the points table. Kim Garth WBBL | Renegades rise to second after four-wicket win over Stars in Melbourne Derby Kim Garth Women’s World Cup | Twitter reacts as Sidra Nawaz pulls off stunning stumping against Australia Kim Garth ‌WPL | Twitter shocked as Deepti avoids running out at non-striker’s end to make way for no-ball maximum Kim Garth ‌WPL | Twitter in awe as Ecclestone’s peripheral genius enforces Garth’s runout in smart play

International career

Kimberley Jennifer Garth was born on 25 April 1996 in Dublin, Ireland. She represents Australia in international cricket and plays as a right-arm medium bowler and right-handed batter. Known for her balance between control and accuracy, she performs both with the ball and the bat when required.

From 2010 to 2019, she represented Ireland, her birth country, and appeared in more than one hundred matches before moving to Australia to pursue a full-time professional career. After several strong domestic seasons in Australia, she earned her place in the national setup and made her debut for the Australian women’s team in December 2022.

2010: Kim Garth began her international career for Ireland at only fourteen years and 174 days old. She made her T20I debut against Pakistan in Potchefstroom on October 16 and became one of the youngest players to play international women’s cricket. On July 4 of the same year, she made her ODI debut against New Zealand at Kibworth.

2011: She guided Ireland to victory over the Netherlands by taking three wickets for six runs and received the Player of the Match award. Her bowling control and temperament earned her growing recognition across European cricket.

2012: Garth achieved her best bowling figures for Ireland when she took four wickets for eleven runs against Bangladesh in Dublin. Her consistent spells helped her secure a permanent place in Ireland’s lineup.

2013: She played a central part in Ireland’s successful qualification for the 2014 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and continued to prove her reliability as an all-rounder.

2014 to 2018: Garth represented Ireland at three ICC Women’s T20 World Cups in 2014, 2016, and 2018. Her 2018 appearance marked her 100th international match for Ireland. During the 2017 World Cup Qualifier in Colombo, she delivered an all-round match-winning performance against Zimbabwe, scoring 63 runs and taking three wickets for 24.

2015 to 2019: She received multiple honors, including Toyota International Women’s Player of the Year in 2015 and Women’s International Player of the Decade for 2011 to 2020. In May 2019, she captained Ireland against the West Indies and later finished as her team’s top run-scorer at the ICC Women’s T20 Qualifier in Scotland with 100 runs in five games.

2020: After a decade with Ireland, Garth signed a two-year professional contract with Cricket Victoria and moved to Australia. Her transition was completed when she gained Australian sporting citizenship, which made her eligible to play for Australia.

2022: She returned to international cricket with Australia, debuting in T20Is on December 9 against India in Navi Mumbai. Her first wicket for Australia came when she dismissed Harmanpreet Kaur, marking a rare moment in cricket history for a player representing two nations.

2023: Garth made her ODI debut for Australia on January 18 against Pakistan at Allan Border Field. In June, she earned her Test cap in the Women’s Ashes at Trent Bridge against England and took her first Test wicket by dismissing Sophia Dunkley.

2024: During the Test match against South Africa at the WACA in February, she scored an unbeaten 49 and took two wickets in each innings, playing a part in Australia’s innings victory. On March 27 in Mirpur, she took three wickets for eleven runs in an ODI against Bangladesh and received the Player of the Match title.

2025: Garth remained a key member of Australia’s squad. In January, during the Women’s Ashes second ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, she took three wickets for 37 runs and helped her team defend a low total. In the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup held in Colombo, she claimed three wickets for 14 runs against Pakistan and later added a valuable 38 off 37 balls against New Zealand in a vital stand with Ashleigh Gardner.

Leagues Participation

Kim Garth has built a wide-ranging franchise career across Australia, India, and England. Her disciplined bowling and reliable lower-order batting have made her one of the most valued overseas professionals in modern women’s cricket.

Women’s Premier League

Kim Garth started her Women’s Premier League journey in 2023 with the Gujarat Giants. Her debut season was a breakthrough, highlighted by her 5 for 36 against UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium — one of the finest bowling spells in league history. In 2024, she skipped the season to focus on national duties with Australia and her WBBL commitments. She returned in 2025 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, joining a strong lineup that included Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry.

Year Team Notes 2023 Gujarat Giants Debut season, seven matches, 11 wickets, best 5/36, Player of the Match vs UP Warriorz 2024 Did not play Focused on international cricket and WBBL duties 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 matches, nine wickets, best 2/19, steady powerplay performer

Women’s Big Bash League

Kim Garth began her WBBL career as an overseas recruit for the Sydney Sixers, later representing the Perth Scorchers before joining the Melbourne Stars. Her career in the league shows a steady climb from a developing all-rounder to one of the most consistent seam bowlers in Australian domestic cricket. With the Melbourne Stars, she reached her peak form, earning the club’s Player of the Season award in WBBL|07. In 2022, she signed a long-term extension after gaining Australian residency, which allowed her to play as a local.

Year Team Notes 2015–2017 Sydney Sixers Early years, used to be as all-rounder and a lower-order batter 2018–2020 Perth Scorchers Regular wicket-taker, best figures 3/21 vs Sydney Thunder 2021–2025 Melbourne Stars Player of the Season 2021–22, best 3/11, top score 44 not out

The Women’s Hundred

Kim Garth made her debut in The Women’s Hundred in 2024 with Manchester Originals. Her signing, worth £61,100, reflected her standing as a proven international player. She quickly became a key part of the Originals’ bowling unit, working alongside Sophie Ecclestone and Amanda-Jade Wellington. Garth played seven matches that season, showing consistency with the ball and calmness with the bat, often opening the attack and controlling the early overs.

Year Team Notes 2024 Manchester Originals 7 matches, effective powerplay bowler, strong economy rate, reliable lower-order batter

Domestic career

Kim Garth began her domestic career with Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin. In Ireland’s Women’s Super Series, she played for the Scorchers from 2015 to 2018 and for the Dragons in 2019 as captain.

In Australia, she joined Victoria in 2020 for the Women’s National Cricket League and debuted in February 2021 against New South Wales, taking 2 for 25. She has remained part of Victoria’s core bowling attack.

In the Women’s Big Bash League, she played for Sydney Sixers (2016–18), Perth Scorchers (2019–20), and Melbourne Stars (from 2021). She was named Melbourne Stars Player of the Season in WBBL|07 and extended her contract through WBBL|11.

Internationally, she represented Gujarat Giants (WPL 2023), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WPL 2025), and Manchester Originals (The Hundred 2024).

Records and achievements

Kim Garth has achieved several milestones across international and domestic cricket. Her career reflects steady growth, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple formats and countries.

2010: Made her international debut for Ireland at age 14, becoming one of the youngest players to represent the national team.

2011–2020: Represented Ireland across all formats and was later nominated by the ICC as Associate Cricketer of the Decade for her achievements during this period.

2015–2019: Played in Ireland’s Women’s Super Series, winning titles with the Scorchers and captaining the Dragons in 2019.

2020: Joined Victoria in the Women’s National Cricket League, becoming a key bowler and lower-order contributor.

2021–22: Named Melbourne Stars Player of the Season in WBBL|07 after taking 15 wickets and scoring 44 not out against Hobart Hurricanes.

2019–2025: Recorded best WBBL bowling figures of 3 for 21 (Perth Scorchers, 2019–20) and 3 for 11 (Melbourne Stars, 2021–22).

2025: Surpassed 80 WBBL appearances, with over 67 wickets and more than 500 runs, ranking among the most experienced local players in the league.

2024: Represented Manchester Originals in The Hundred, adapting well to English conditions and maintaining strong economy rates.

2023–2025: Featured in the Women’s Premier League, playing for Gujarat Giants in 2023 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025.

Career Milestone: One of the few women to represent two nations at the senior international level — Ireland (2010–2019) and Australia (from 2022).

Leadership: Captained the Dragons in Ireland’s domestic circuit and served as a senior player for Victoria and Melbourne Stars, guiding younger cricketers.

Fielding and Bowling Discipline: Consistently maintained economy rates below 6.5 in T20 cricket through precision and control.

Legacy: Recognized as a pioneer for Irish women’s cricket, opening the pathway for players to move from Ireland’s semi-professional system to full-time professional cricket in Australia.

Personal life

Kim Garth keeps a low public profile and rarely discusses her private life in the media. Most information available about her focuses on cricket and family background, while details about her personal lifestyle remain largely private.

Family

Kim Garth was born into a cricketing family. Her father, Jonathan Digby Garth, played for Ireland, and her mother, Anne-Marie McDonald (Garth), represented the Irish women’s team. Her brother, Jonathan Garth (born 2000), is also a professional cricketer. Some unofficial sources mention her partner as James (Australian), but reputable outlets have not confirmed this. She has no children and maintains a private personal life.

Finance

There are no official reports on Kim Garth’s net worth or assets. Some non-official sports sites estimate her earnings at USD 1–2 million, mainly from her Cricket Australia contract, Women’s Big Bash League, and Women’s Premier League salaries. These estimates are not verified. Her professional income primarily comes from cricket contracts and sponsorships.

Scandals

No controversies have been linked to Kim Garth throughout her career. She is recognized for professionalism, discipline, and a composed public image, both in Ireland and Australia.

Fan Base

Kim Garth maintains a modest but growing following. Her Instagram account (@kimgarth) has around 24,000 followers, where she shares cricket updates and team moments. She is also listed on Twitter (@kim_garth) through Cricket Victoria’s official page. Her social media activity centers on matches, training sessions, and occasional glimpses behind the scenes, attracting steady engagement from fans in both Ireland and Australia.