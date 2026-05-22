Kristen Maree Beams

Kristen Maree Beams

bowler

Full name:Kristen Maree Beams
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

The Blaze Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches1301850
Innings1301849
Overs11.0248.263.0167.3
Balls----
Maidens32210
Runs12943332964
Wickets0422040
Avg022.4516.624.1
SR035.4718.925.12
Eco1.093.795.265.75
BB0434
4w0201
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches1301850
Innings19218
Not outs1419
Runs2634668
Balls Faced9855670
Avg06.867.55
SR26.5361.8110097.14
Fours3004
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest2611414
Hundreds0000

Kristen Maree Beams Schedule & Results

T20 Blast, Women

Another Players

Atapattu, Chamari

Atapattu, Chamari

McCarthy, Cassidy

McCarthy, Cassidy

Gordon, Kirstie

Gordon, Kirstie

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Beaumont, Tammy

Beaumont, Tammy

Graves, Teresa

Graves, Teresa

Bryce, Sarah

Bryce, Sarah

Perry, Ellyse

Perry, Ellyse

Groves, Josie

Groves, Josie

de Klerk, Nadine

de Klerk, Nadine