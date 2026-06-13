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International career

Annabel Sutherland is an Australian cricketer who plays as an all-rounder. She started her international career in 2020 and has achieved many milestones. Here's a breakdown of her journey, year by year:

2020

T20I debut: 1 February 2020 against England ODI debut: 3 October 2020 against New Zealand

2021

Test debut: 30 September 2021 against India Last ODI: 17 January 2025 against England Last T20I: 25 January 2025 against Australia

2022

Joined Australia’s squad for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand Played in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England

2023

June 2023: Scored her first Test century, 137 not out, during the Women's Ashes series July 2023: Scored her first white-ball century, 109 not out, in the 3rd ODI against Ireland February 2024: Scored a Test double century of 210 against South Africa

2024

Named in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad January 2025: Became the first woman to score a Test century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the Women's Ashes



Annabel Sutherland has become one of Australia's key players. She set many records, including her century at the MCG and several centuries in both Tests and ODIs.

Leagues Participation

Annabel Sutherland has played in several key cricket leagues. Here is a summary of her career in these leagues:

Women's Big Bash League

Annabel started her Big Bash League journey at a young age and has been a consistent player ever since. Below is a look at her career in the Women’s Big Bash League:

Year Team Notes 2016/17 Melbourne Renegades Debuted at 15, becoming the youngest player in the league. 2017/18–present Melbourne Stars Has been part of the Melbourne Stars since the 2017-18 season. 2020 Melbourne Stars The team lost in the final to Sydney Thunder by 7 wickets. 2021 Melbourne Stars Named Player of the Match in a win against the Sydney Sixers. 2022 Melbourne Stars Scored 42 runs and took 3 wickets in a win over Melbourne Renegades. 2022 Melbourne Stars Helped the team win against Adelaide Strikers by 22 runs. 2023 Melbourne Stars Scored 37 runs off 21 balls and took 2 wickets in a win over Brisbane Heat. 2024 Melbourne Stars Named best player of the season. 2024 Melbourne Stars Became the team captain, replacing Meg Lanning.

Women's Premier League

Annabel participated in the first season of the Women’s Premier League and continued to play well.

Year Team Notes 2023 Gujarat Giants Bought for 70 Lakhs in the inaugural season. 2023 Gujarat Giants Released after the season. 2024 Delhi Capitals Bought by Delhi Capitals for $364,000 after strong interest. 2024 Delhi Capitals Did not meet expectations at the end of the season. 2025 Delhi Capitals Played a key role in a win over UP Warriors, scoring 41 runs and taking 2 wickets. 2025 Delhi Capitals As of February 2025, has played 12 matches, scored 133 runs, with a strike rate of 109.01.

Domestic career

Annabel Sutherland started her career with the Melbourne Renegades at just 15 years old. At the time, she was the youngest player in the Big Bash League. She also played for Australia's under-15 and under-19 teams. In April 2019, Cricket Australia included her in the National Performance Squad for the 2019–20 season.

In 2022, she joined the Welsh Fire for The Hundred competition in England. In one match, she helped the team win by scoring 31 runs from 22 balls, leading them to a strong score of 123/6.

Although Annabel was initially part of the 2023 draft for The Hundred, she later decided to withdraw.

In 2024, Annabel played for the Northern Superchargers and helped them secure their first win of the season. She scored 63 runs from 40 balls and took 4 wickets for 11 runs in a match against Kia Oval. This win improved her team's position in the standings.

Records and achievements

Annabel Sutherland has reached several important milestones in her cricket career. Here are some of her key records and achievements:

Women's Cricketer of the Year at the Australian Cricket Awards (2024 season)

First woman to score 100 runs in a Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (January 2025)

Gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games (2022)

Fastest double century in women’s Test cricket, scoring 210 runs in 248 balls against South Africa (February 2024)

Highest individual score among women in Test cricket with 210 runs, the fourth-highest overall in women's Test cricket

Fastest century by an Australian female cricketer, achieved in 149 balls

Winner of the Belinda Clark Award at the Australian Cricket Awards (2025)

Personal life

Annabelle Sutherland is not just known for her cricket skills but also for her family background and growing popularity. Here is a glimpse of her personal life.

Finance

As of 2025, Annabelle Sutherland’s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million, according to biographywallah.com.

Family

Annabelle’s father, James Sutherland, led Cricket Australia from 2001 to 2018. He also worked as an accountant and financial manager for the Carlton Football Club. Annabelle’s mother, Heidi Sutherland, keeps her occupation private. She has two brothers, Will and Tom Sutherland. Will is a professional cricketer.

Scandals

Annabelle has maintained a clean public image. A key moment in her career came during the Ashes test match. She became the first woman to score 100 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This achievement was last reached by Graeme Yallop in 1983 for a male player born or raised in Victoria.

Fans

Annabelle has a strong following, especially in the cricket community. In February 2024, she earned the title of Player of the Match in Australia’s win over South Africa. Her performance was praised on Twitter. In 2023, her participation in women’s league auctions was discussed widely on sites like au.sports.yahoo.com and cricket.com.au. Annabelle has about 35,000 followers on social media.