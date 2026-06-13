WBBL | Twitter impressed as Stars thump Renegades in one-sided Melbourne Derby
Melbourne Stars beat Melbourne Renegades by 45 runs in the Women’s Big Bash League in Melbourne on Saturday. Meg Lanning’s half-century took the Stars to 160/5 before Maisy Gibson and Co. restricted the Renegades to pocket the Melbourne Derby, and take the side to the top of the points table.
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Did Annabel Sutherland Just Give Herself the Perfect Birthday Gift Against India?
International career
Annabel Sutherland is an Australian cricketer who plays as an all-rounder. She started her international career in 2020 and has achieved many milestones. Here's a breakdown of her journey, year by year:
- 2020
- T20I debut: 1 February 2020 against England
- ODI debut: 3 October 2020 against New Zealand
- 2021
- Test debut: 30 September 2021 against India
- Last ODI: 17 January 2025 against England
- Last T20I: 25 January 2025 against Australia
- 2022
- Joined Australia’s squad for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand
- Played in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England
- 2023
- June 2023: Scored her first Test century, 137 not out, during the Women's Ashes series
- July 2023: Scored her first white-ball century, 109 not out, in the 3rd ODI against Ireland
- February 2024: Scored a Test double century of 210 against South Africa
- 2024
- Named in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad
- January 2025: Became the first woman to score a Test century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the Women's Ashes
Annabel Sutherland has become one of Australia's key players. She set many records, including her century at the MCG and several centuries in both Tests and ODIs.
Leagues Participation
Annabel Sutherland has played in several key cricket leagues. Here is a summary of her career in these leagues:
Women's Big Bash League
Annabel started her Big Bash League journey at a young age and has been a consistent player ever since. Below is a look at her career in the Women’s Big Bash League:
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2016/17
|
Melbourne Renegades
|
Debuted at 15, becoming the youngest player in the league.
|
2017/18–present
|
Melbourne Stars
|
Has been part of the Melbourne Stars since the 2017-18 season.
|
2020
|
Melbourne Stars
|
The team lost in the final to Sydney Thunder by 7 wickets.
|
2021
|
Melbourne Stars
|
Named Player of the Match in a win against the Sydney Sixers.
|
2022
|
Melbourne Stars
|
Scored 42 runs and took 3 wickets in a win over Melbourne Renegades.
|
2022
|
Melbourne Stars
|
Helped the team win against Adelaide Strikers by 22 runs.
|
2023
|
Melbourne Stars
|
Scored 37 runs off 21 balls and took 2 wickets in a win over Brisbane Heat.
|
2024
|
Melbourne Stars
|
Named best player of the season.
|
2024
|
Melbourne Stars
|
Became the team captain, replacing Meg Lanning.
Women's Premier League
Annabel participated in the first season of the Women’s Premier League and continued to play well.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2023
|
Gujarat Giants
|
Bought for 70 Lakhs in the inaugural season.
|
2023
|
Gujarat Giants
|
Released after the season.
|
2024
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Bought by Delhi Capitals for $364,000 after strong interest.
|
2024
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Did not meet expectations at the end of the season.
|
2025
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Played a key role in a win over UP Warriors, scoring 41 runs and taking 2 wickets.
|
2025
|
Delhi Capitals
|
As of February 2025, has played 12 matches, scored 133 runs, with a strike rate of 109.01.
Domestic career
Annabel Sutherland started her career with the Melbourne Renegades at just 15 years old. At the time, she was the youngest player in the Big Bash League. She also played for Australia's under-15 and under-19 teams. In April 2019, Cricket Australia included her in the National Performance Squad for the 2019–20 season.
In 2022, she joined the Welsh Fire for The Hundred competition in England. In one match, she helped the team win by scoring 31 runs from 22 balls, leading them to a strong score of 123/6.
Although Annabel was initially part of the 2023 draft for The Hundred, she later decided to withdraw.
In 2024, Annabel played for the Northern Superchargers and helped them secure their first win of the season. She scored 63 runs from 40 balls and took 4 wickets for 11 runs in a match against Kia Oval. This win improved her team's position in the standings.
Records and achievements
Annabel Sutherland has reached several important milestones in her cricket career. Here are some of her key records and achievements:
- Women's Cricketer of the Year at the Australian Cricket Awards (2024 season)
- First woman to score 100 runs in a Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (January 2025)
- Gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games (2022)
- Fastest double century in women’s Test cricket, scoring 210 runs in 248 balls against South Africa (February 2024)
- Highest individual score among women in Test cricket with 210 runs, the fourth-highest overall in women's Test cricket
- Fastest century by an Australian female cricketer, achieved in 149 balls
- Winner of the Belinda Clark Award at the Australian Cricket Awards (2025)
Personal life
Annabelle Sutherland is not just known for her cricket skills but also for her family background and growing popularity. Here is a glimpse of her personal life.
Finance
As of 2025, Annabelle Sutherland’s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million, according to biographywallah.com.
Family
Annabelle’s father, James Sutherland, led Cricket Australia from 2001 to 2018. He also worked as an accountant and financial manager for the Carlton Football Club. Annabelle’s mother, Heidi Sutherland, keeps her occupation private. She has two brothers, Will and Tom Sutherland. Will is a professional cricketer.
Scandals
Annabelle has maintained a clean public image. A key moment in her career came during the Ashes test match. She became the first woman to score 100 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This achievement was last reached by Graeme Yallop in 1983 for a male player born or raised in Victoria.
Fans
Annabelle has a strong following, especially in the cricket community. In February 2024, she earned the title of Player of the Match in Australia’s win over South Africa. Her performance was praised on Twitter. In 2023, her participation in women’s league auctions was discussed widely on sites like au.sports.yahoo.com and cricket.com.au. Annabelle has about 35,000 followers on social media.