Teron Shanel Baskaran

Teron Shanel Baskaran

wicket keeper

Full name:Teron Shanel Baskaran

Teams

2023 Teams

Ace Capital CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4124
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4124
Innings7112
Not outs030
Runs881991
Balls Faced2542808
Avg12.5724.870.5
SR34.6471.0712.5
Fours5210
Fifties010
Sixies020
Highest30551
Hundreds000

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