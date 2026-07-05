Teron Shanel Baskaran
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Teron Shanel Baskaran
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|12
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|12
|4
|Innings
|7
|11
|2
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|88
|199
|1
|Balls Faced
|254
|280
|8
|Avg
|12.57
|24.87
|0.5
|SR
|34.64
|71.07
|12.5
|Fours
|5
|21
|0
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|30
|55
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0