Thanaphon Yotharat
bowler
|Full name:
|Thanaphon Yotharat
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|5.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|43
|43
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|21.5
|21.5
|SR
|15
|15
|Eco
|8.6
|8.6
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|10
|10
|Balls Faced
|17
|17
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|58.82
|58.82
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0