Thanaphon Yotharat

Thanaphon Yotharat

bowler

Full name:Thanaphon Yotharat
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2023 Teams

Thailand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Overs5.05.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4343
Wickets22
Avg21.521.5
SR1515
Eco8.68.6
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings22
Not outs22
Runs1010
Balls Faced1717
Avg00
SR58.8258.82
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest66
Hundreds00

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