Themal Bandara

Themal Bandara

bowler

Full name:Themal Bandara

Teams

2023 Teams

Ace Capital CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches631
Innings931
Overs95.016.01.0
Balls---
Maidens600
Runs4257413
Wickets1020
Avg42.5370
SR57480
Eco4.474.6213
BB420
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches631
Innings920
Not outs510
Runs2280
Balls Faced75320
Avg5.580
SR29.33250
Fours300
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1380
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Gimhan Liyanage, Sithara

Gimhan Liyanage, Sithara

Kumara, Wanuja Sahan

Kumara, Wanuja Sahan

Dilhara, Ashan

Dilhara, Ashan

Jayatissa, Roshan

Jayatissa, Roshan

Chandrabose, Kasun Gayan Bandara

Chandrabose, Kasun Gayan Bandara

Ranatunga, Theeraka

Ranatunga, Theeraka

Croospulle, Lasith

Croospulle, Lasith