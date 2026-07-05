Themal Bandara
bowler
|Full name:
|Themal Bandara
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|3
|1
|Innings
|9
|3
|1
|Overs
|95.0
|16.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|0
|Runs
|425
|74
|13
|Wickets
|10
|2
|0
|Avg
|42.5
|37
|0
|SR
|57
|48
|0
|Eco
|4.47
|4.62
|13
|BB
|4
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|3
|1
|Innings
|9
|2
|0
|Not outs
|5
|1
|0
|Runs
|22
|8
|0
|Balls Faced
|75
|32
|0
|Avg
|5.5
|8
|0
|SR
|29.33
|25
|0
|Fours
|3
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|8
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0