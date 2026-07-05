Thuduwage Priyantha Kumara
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Thuduwage Priyantha Kumara
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|4
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|37
|45
|Balls Faced
|145
|37
|Avg
|9.25
|45
|SR
|25.51
|121.62
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|28
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0