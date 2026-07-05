Thuduwage Priyantha Kumara

Thuduwage Priyantha Kumara

wicket keeper

Full name:Thuduwage Priyantha Kumara

Teams

2023 Teams

Sri Lanka Army

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches21
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches21
Innings41
Not outs00
Runs3745
Balls Faced14537
Avg9.2545
SR25.51121.62
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2845
Hundreds00

Another Players

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