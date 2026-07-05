Tillakaratne Mudiyanselage Nishan Samp
all rounder
|Full name:
|Tillakaratne Mudiyanselage Nishan Samp
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|150
|167
|92
|Innings
|222
|132
|67
|Overs
|2738.2
|929.5
|187.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|319
|42
|1
|Runs
|9365
|3943
|1326
|Wickets
|329
|133
|57
|Avg
|28.46
|29.64
|23.26
|SR
|49.93
|41.94
|19.75
|Eco
|3.41
|4.24
|7.06
|BB
|9
|5
|4
|4w
|15
|2
|1
|5w
|10
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|150
|167
|92
|Innings
|252
|163
|82
|Not outs
|9
|7
|7
|Runs
|6527
|4014
|1443
|Balls Faced
|9382
|4789
|1257
|Avg
|26.86
|25.73
|19.24
|SR
|69.56
|83.81
|114.79
|Fours
|813
|422
|147
|Fifties
|40
|25
|5
|Sixies
|113
|103
|58
|Highest
|158
|126
|92
|Hundreds
|7
|3
|0