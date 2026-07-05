Tillakaratne Mudiyanselage Nishan Samp

Tillakaratne Mudiyanselage Nishan Samp

all rounder

Full name:Tillakaratne Mudiyanselage Nishan Samp
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches15016792
Innings22213267
Overs2738.2929.5187.4
Balls---
Maidens319421
Runs936539431326
Wickets32913357
Avg28.4629.6423.26
SR49.9341.9419.75
Eco3.414.247.06
BB954
4w1521
5w1010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches15016792
Innings25216382
Not outs977
Runs652740141443
Balls Faced938247891257
Avg26.8625.7319.24
SR69.5683.81114.79
Fours813422147
Fifties40255
Sixies11310358
Highest15812692
Hundreds730

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