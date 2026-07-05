Tladi Bokako

Tladi Bokako

bowler

Full name:Tladi Bokako
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches653144
Innings1123143
Overs1526.4194.5132.2
Balls---
Maidens313111
Runs532210411081
Wickets1962333
Avg27.1545.2632.75
SR46.7350.8224.06
Eco3.485.348.16
BB933
4w700
5w600
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches653144
Innings851511
Not outs1145
Runs6669626
Balls Faced136017932
Avg98.724.33
SR48.9753.6381.25
Fours10353
Fifties100
Sixies911
Highest56288
Hundreds000

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