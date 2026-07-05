Tladi Bokako
bowler
|Full name:
|Tladi Bokako
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|65
|31
|44
|Innings
|112
|31
|43
|Overs
|1526.4
|194.5
|132.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|313
|11
|1
|Runs
|5322
|1041
|1081
|Wickets
|196
|23
|33
|Avg
|27.15
|45.26
|32.75
|SR
|46.73
|50.82
|24.06
|Eco
|3.48
|5.34
|8.16
|BB
|9
|3
|3
|4w
|7
|0
|0
|5w
|6
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|65
|31
|44
|Innings
|85
|15
|11
|Not outs
|11
|4
|5
|Runs
|666
|96
|26
|Balls Faced
|1360
|179
|32
|Avg
|9
|8.72
|4.33
|SR
|48.97
|53.63
|81.25
|Fours
|103
|5
|3
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|9
|1
|1
|Highest
|56
|28
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0