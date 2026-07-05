Trent Aaron Copeland
bowler
|Full name:
|Trent Aaron Copeland
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|112
|29
|3
|Innings
|6
|204
|29
|3
|Overs
|108.0
|4267.0
|248.1
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|35
|1288
|7
|0
|Runs
|227
|10518
|1283
|62
|Wickets
|6
|410
|41
|0
|Avg
|37.83
|25.65
|31.29
|0
|SR
|108
|62.44
|36.31
|0
|Eco
|2.1
|2.46
|5.16
|10.33
|BB
|3
|10
|5
|0
|4w
|0
|17
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|21
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|112
|29
|3
|Innings
|4
|157
|14
|1
|Not outs
|1
|28
|5
|0
|Runs
|39
|2163
|111
|1
|Balls Faced
|77
|4038
|125
|3
|Avg
|13
|16.76
|12.33
|1
|SR
|50.64
|53.56
|88.8
|33.33
|Fours
|7
|277
|13
|0
|Fifties
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|9
|1
|0
|Highest
|23
|106
|23
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0