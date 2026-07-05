Trent Aaron Copeland

Trent Aaron Copeland

bowler

Full name:Trent Aaron Copeland
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

New South Wales Blues

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches3112293
Innings6204293
Overs108.04267.0248.16.0
Balls----
Maidens35128870
Runs22710518128362
Wickets6410410
Avg37.8325.6531.290
SR10862.4436.310
Eco2.12.465.1610.33
BB31050
4w01710
5w02120
10w0300

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches3112293
Innings4157141
Not outs12850
Runs3921631111
Balls Faced7740381253
Avg1316.7612.331
SR50.6453.5688.833.33
Fours7277130
Fifties0800
Sixies0910
Highest23106231
Hundreds0100

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