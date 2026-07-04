Tshepo Moreki

Tshepo Moreki

bowler

Full name:Tshepo Moreki
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches866343
Innings1426342
Overs1828.0450.3122.5
Balls---
Maidens343190
Runs656325841021
Wickets1728745
Avg38.1529.722.68
SR63.7631.0616.37
Eco3.595.738.31
BB644
4w352
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches866343
Innings1002716
Not outs24146
Runs81813457
Balls Faced261130093
Avg10.7610.35.7
SR31.3244.6661.29
Fours9472
Fifties000
Sixies310
Highest441912
Hundreds000

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