Tshepo Moreki
bowler
|Full name:
|Tshepo Moreki
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|86
|63
|43
|Innings
|142
|63
|42
|Overs
|1828.0
|450.3
|122.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|343
|19
|0
|Runs
|6563
|2584
|1021
|Wickets
|172
|87
|45
|Avg
|38.15
|29.7
|22.68
|SR
|63.76
|31.06
|16.37
|Eco
|3.59
|5.73
|8.31
|BB
|6
|4
|4
|4w
|3
|5
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|86
|63
|43
|Innings
|100
|27
|16
|Not outs
|24
|14
|6
|Runs
|818
|134
|57
|Balls Faced
|2611
|300
|93
|Avg
|10.76
|10.3
|5.7
|SR
|31.32
|44.66
|61.29
|Fours
|94
|7
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|1
|0
|Highest
|44
|19
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0