Tumelo Simelane
bowler
|Full name:
|Tumelo Simelane
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|24
|7
|Innings
|34
|22
|7
|Overs
|484.5
|178.2
|22.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|77
|2
|0
|Runs
|1722
|910
|168
|Wickets
|54
|29
|7
|Avg
|31.88
|31.37
|24
|SR
|53.87
|36.89
|18.85
|Eco
|3.55
|5.1
|7.63
|BB
|10
|6
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|3
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|24
|7
|Innings
|26
|14
|0
|Not outs
|7
|5
|0
|Runs
|171
|57
|0
|Balls Faced
|265
|64
|0
|Avg
|9
|6.33
|0
|SR
|64.52
|89.06
|0
|Fours
|22
|5
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|0
|Highest
|19
|18
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0