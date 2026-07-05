Tumelo Simelane

Tumelo Simelane

bowler

Full name:Tumelo Simelane
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Eastern Storm

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches20247
Innings34227
Overs484.5178.222.0
Balls---
Maidens7720
Runs1722910168
Wickets54297
Avg31.8831.3724
SR53.8736.8918.85
Eco3.555.17.63
BB1062
4w100
5w310
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches20247
Innings26140
Not outs750
Runs171570
Balls Faced265640
Avg96.330
SR64.5289.060
Fours2250
Fifties000
Sixies210
Highest19180
Hundreds000

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