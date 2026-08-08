Varun Choudhary

Varun Choudhary

bowler

Full name:Varun Choudhary
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Services

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches2213
Innings2213
Overs202.547.5
Balls--
Maidens130
Runs1081403
Wickets3519
Avg30.8821.21
SR34.7715.1
Eco5.328.42
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches2213
Innings82
Not outs62
Runs3219
Balls Faced4924
Avg160
SR65.379.16
Fours12
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1913
Hundreds00

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