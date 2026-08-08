Varun Choudhary
bowler
|Full name:
|Varun Choudhary
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|13
|Innings
|22
|13
|Overs
|202.5
|47.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|13
|0
|Runs
|1081
|403
|Wickets
|35
|19
|Avg
|30.88
|21.21
|SR
|34.77
|15.1
|Eco
|5.32
|8.42
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|13
|Innings
|8
|2
|Not outs
|6
|2
|Runs
|32
|19
|Balls Faced
|49
|24
|Avg
|16
|0
|SR
|65.3
|79.16
|Fours
|1
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|19
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0