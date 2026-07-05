Victor Bafana Mahlangu
batsman
|Full name:
|Victor Bafana Mahlangu
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|71
|45
|8
|Innings
|4
|0
|0
|Overs
|9.4
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|39
|0
|0
|Wickets
|2
|0
|0
|Avg
|19.5
|0
|0
|SR
|29
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.03
|0
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|71
|45
|8
|Innings
|111
|43
|6
|Not outs
|10
|2
|0
|Runs
|2537
|976
|95
|Balls Faced
|5056
|1569
|116
|Avg
|25.11
|23.8
|15.83
|SR
|50.17
|62.2
|81.89
|Fours
|355
|105
|8
|Fifties
|17
|2
|0
|Sixies
|8
|9
|0
|Highest
|169
|107
|27
|Hundreds
|2
|3
|0