Victor Bafana Mahlangu

Victor Bafana Mahlangu

batsman

Full name:Victor Bafana Mahlangu
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Cape

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches71458
Innings400
Overs9.400
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs3900
Wickets200
Avg19.500
SR2900
Eco4.0300
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches71458
Innings111436
Not outs1020
Runs253797695
Balls Faced50561569116
Avg25.1123.815.83
SR50.1762.281.89
Fours3551058
Fifties1720
Sixies890
Highest16910727
Hundreds230

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